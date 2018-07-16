Sammy is on from to claim President’s Prize Roe Park GC

Captain Mervyn Brown welcomed all the Roe Park members to play on Saturday in what turned out to be one of the busiest and most enjoyable days of the year.

Head Greenkeeper Ornie McIlroy was asked to provide a tough but enjoyable course setup and he did just that with members happy that a great performance would win it. That great performance came from Sammy Murphy who scored a brilliant 40 points to take victory and a fantastic prize of a top of the range Powakaddy electric trolley with bag.

It was a very exciting finish indeed as himself, playing partners Alan Rankin and Derek Nicholl all stood on the 18th tee with exactly 37 points each with it all to play for. Alan stepped up and threw everything at his drive which unfortunately for him went out of bounds towards the River Roe. Derek flirted with the trees which ultimately led to a bogey five and third place as Sammy kept his composure staying down the middle to complete victory with a great par four.

Senior member Peter Smyth had 40 points standing on the 18th tee but a few wayward shots cost him the outright victory leaving him with the runner-up spot instead. He was more than happy with this as he was still on a high from scoring his third career Hole-in-One at the scenic 12th hole.

Keith Burns scored 38 points to claim fourth place and Jamie Smith shot a superb two over par round of 72 to win the Gross prize. Kevin Boyd put all his energy into the first half of the course scoring 21 points to win the front 9 prize, Cathal Grieve won the back 9 prize with 20 points. Arnie Simpson won the Past Captain’s prize with 37 points as Darren McVeigh and Patricia Somers won the Captain’s guests prizes with Martin McVeigh winning the Committee prize.

Nearest the Pin at the third was won by Dermot O’Hara with Alan Rankin went closest at the sixth. Gerry Byrne hit a great shot into the ninth hole and ironically hit the nearest the pin marker to finish closest to the hole there. Peter Smyth’s Hole-in-One at the 12th meant he was closest there and George McKeever played a sublime wood into the very tough 17th hole to win nearest the pin there.