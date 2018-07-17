Russell McGowan to the fore at City of Derry Golf Club

Saturday at City of Derry Golf Club may have began very mild, with a slight breeze, however, it soon strengthened.

This didn’t deter Russell McGowan (11) though from posting 41 points to take the President’s prize and earn him a new handicap in single figures.

In second place, finishing in the last four-ball, was David Curry with 40 points. Jonathan Montgomery was third with 39 points on a break-of-tie.

The gross prize was taken by Peter Hasson (02) with 36 points. Division 2 was won by Aubrey Taylor (08) with 39 points. Division 3 was won by past Captain Ciaran Burke (14) with a score of 39 points. Larry Coyle (25) won division 4 with a very respectful 37 points.

The CEO of the Friends of Prehen Eamon McCourt (10) won the Seniors prize with a score of 37 points.

The front 9 was won by Patrick Cleere (20) with 21 points and after four members tied on 20 points for the back 9 it came down to the last 6 hole to get a winner.

Kevin Quigg (05) was the winner with 20 points in total and 15 points in the last six holes.

The President’s dinner was well attended on Saturday evening followed by the prize giving.

On Sunday the long-awaited rain came for the AG Gallagher Open. The competition had a wet start.

However, it dried up enough for some good scores. Visitor S. Henderson (11) topped the rankings with a very good 40 points. In second place was Patrick Mulvenna (06) with 39 points.

Partick also got the Best gross score. In third place was the ever-present Fred Young (10) with 37 points. Fred relegated Ryan Doherty (14) into fourth place, also with 37 points, on a break-of-tie. Ryan recorded four blanks on his card. The best Lady was Marie Clifford (25) with 31 points. Last Thursday’s Open was a quiet affair with only 60 golfers taking part. Richard Hamilton (13) led the field with a very respectable 42 points.

William McClelland (16) came in second with 41 points Richard Dunlop (13) amassed 40 points and Christopher Long (02) won the gross prize with 37 points.

Meanwhile, Faughan Valley Golf Club Hosted Geoff Bratton’s President’s Day On Saturday 14 July, and with the sun making an appearance the conditions were favourable to all competing.

The winner of the President’s Prize was 22 handicapper Stephen McColgan with 42 points.

Second spot went to Stephen Dalzell with 40 points playing off a handicap of 11, whilst third spot went to 20 handicapper Melvin Moore on a BOT with a score of 39 points, the winner of the Gross Prize was Lee O’Connor with 31 points playing off a handicap of five. the visiting Presidents Prize went to Frank McHale of North West Golf Club.

The winner of the front nine was Frank McClintock with 21 points, and the back nine went to Paul Farren also carding 21 points. The Longest Drive and Nearest the Pin went to James Dalzell and Darren Redden respectively and the non-qualifier’s prize went to one of the club’s Juniors Cahir Conway.

The President would like to thank all that attended especially visitors from the surrounding clubs.

Meanwhile, the winner of our Sunday sweep was Scott Somers with a score of 41 points playing off a handicap of 10.

This week the club will be hosting its Confined Club Irons competition, as well as the mid-week open and at the weekend Faughan Valley will be hosting a Stableford Competition sponsored by North West Fresh Foods.