Rory McIlroy and Co get ready to tee up at Irish Open

Amongst the golfing stars that will be challenging Jon Rahm for his title at Ballyliffin are tournament host Rory McIlroy, Thomas Pieters, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Paul Dunne, Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry, Danny Willett, Graeme McDowell, Chris Wood, Padraig Harrington, Darren Clarke, Alexander Levy and Thorbjørn Olesen.

Fans will also be treated to a festival of music as country star Nathan Carter headlines the ‘Glashedy Sessions’ on the Friday night of the tournament. A host of exciting local bands will also entertain the crowds at the Glashedy Stage, including popular four-piece the Logues and regular favourites the Groove Robbers.

Tickets for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation are on sale at www.dubaidutyfreeirishopen.com and begin at €20 for Pro-Am Wednesday, with tickets for Thursday and Friday costing €32 and day tickets for the weekend costing €34 each.

An adult season souvenir ticket, which covers five days of world class golf from Wednesday to Sunday, costs just €110.

Concessions are available for customers aged over 60 and between 14 and 17, while children up to 13 are permitted free entry when accompanied by a ticket holding adult.

This year’s event at Ballyliffin Golf Club is the first time the tournament has ever been hosted in Donegal, a county famous for its natural breath-taking beauty and deemed the ‘Coolest Place on the Planet’ by National Geographic only last year.

Ballyliffin Golf Club consists of two outstanding, contrasting links courses. The Glashedy Links, on which the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open will be played, is a Pat Ruddy and Tom Craddock masterpiece, rated amongst the best links tracks in the world. Pat Ruddy is regarded as one of the greatest golf architects of modern times.