Premier League darts: Gerwyn Price ready for Daryl Gurney challenge

Northern Ireland’s Daryl Gurney faces Welshman Gerwyn Price on night three of the Premier League at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle this evening.

Both throwers have one point from their opening two games after a draw and a defeat. Gurney, from Londonderry, is seventh in the table one place ahead of the Iceman on legs difference.

Price has gone from worrying about lineouts to checkouts as he swapped rugby for darts and the switch has paid dividends as he risen to 12th in the world rankings.

“I was at the Dragons one summer doing a bit of preseason training but things really didn’t come off there so I went back to my local club Cross Keys.

“During the Six Nations four or five years ago Glasgow were short of hookers so I was there on loan for two or three months and that was basically it with my professional career. I played mostly semi-pro,” said Price.

“I was with Cross Keys for a year then went onto Neath for maybe eight or nine years then back to Cross Keys and then up to Glasgow then the switch to darts.”

The decision to change sports was an easy one for Price.

“I was getting a little bit older in rugby and Barry Bates was on my back for a couple of years to go to Q school. I was winning local opens but I was like no I’m a rugby player but he twisted my arm. I went to Q school and got my tour card on the second day and I thought I’ll give it a year while I play rugby and they would give my all the time off to play darts and it stemmed from there.

“I was doing all right in darts so I thought jack the rugby in and here I am in the Premier League.”

Throwing into a lineout and throwing at a dartboard uses the same principles.

“It’s hand and eye coordination, maybe hooking and throwing the ball has helped me out but I don’t think I could throw a dart with two hands.”

Price had to get used to going from a team environment to an individual sport.

“Whenever you are in a team the onus just isn’t on you when you are in darts and you are playing bad you can’t rely on any other players to get you out of the muck.

“I’m enjoying the darts, when I first started going to the Europeans I felt a bit under pressure.”

“On the main stage but I have learned to deal with that and have become a better player.”

Price drew with Peter Wright on opening night before suffering defeat to two time World Champion Gary Anderson in front of his own fans in Cardiff last week and is delighted have been included in the Premier League.

“When I started four years ago it was only ever a dream but as time goes on and you get more experience and you learn to deal with certain situations, I think over the last 18 months I have become a better player and maybe this year I deserve my spot and hopefully I can grasp it will both hands and keep myself in, I’m just not here for this year I want to get into the top four and I want to be here next year and many more years.”

Price leads the head to head with Gurney 6-1 but Superchin arrives in Newcastle on form having beaten Mark Wilson, Jimmy Hendriks, Stuart Kellett, Jonny Clayton, Danny Noppert and Wright to reach the final of the UK Open Qualifier 6 on Sunday before losing 6-4 to in the decider to Poland’s Krzysztof Ratajski.