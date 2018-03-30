Premier League Darts: Daryl Gurney - I wanted to crowdsurf after win over Rob Cross

Daryl Gurney described his 7-5 Premier League win over world champion Rob Cross at the SSE Arena in Belfast as better than winning the World Grand Prix, writes CIARAN DONAGHY.

Superchin hit nine 180s in front of a hugely passionate home crowd on route to a second consecutive win in the tournament which sees him move on to eight points in the table and safe from elimination.

Daryl Gurney

“I’d say that was better than the Grand Prix because the atmosphere the pressure I put myself under, the crowd were unbelievable and to beat the world champion,” said Gurney.

“Whenever I got on stage the way people were reacting when the song started the goosebumps were coming up on both arms and on the back of my neck it was one of the best feeling in my life and better than the Grand Prix.”

Gurney made a slow start as Cross raced into a 2-0 lead but the World No5 battle away and took out some crucial finishes.

“I thought he was going to be hard to break back but it was my own fault because I missed three darts at 24 to win the first leg and he took it out and then finished the second leg when if was there abouts.”

“It was just one of those things and I was saying to myself have the belief to break him back just because it is Rob Cross the world champion just don’t think you can’t break him back, I kept the belief and just kept being aggressive towards the trebles and eventually I got there.”

Gurney hit the front in leg nine with a 119 finish.

“That was probably the game-changer I think he was on 44 and before I threw for it I say to myself if this doesn’t go I’m beat because we are all professionals and we know when a game is won and lost, I knew it had to go and thankfully it went.”

Superchin hit D8 in the 12 leg to win the match to lift the roof of the SSE Arena.

“I wanted to jump into the crowd and do a crowdsurf but I wanted to be respectful towards Rob for what he has done in darts, I know the crowd was on him from minute one and it probably didn’t shake him to the last leg, I took my hat off to him shook his hand then celebrate,” he said.

Gurney was delighted to back up last week’s victory in Glasgow with another in Belfast.

“In every interview I did said I want to do the walk on and enjoy it and sit back and look at the crowd and go wow and then I couldn’t care about the darts but I hit a 180 with the first three darts and then I went it matters.

After going 2-0 down Gurney got back in the match but hitting D6 to win the third leg, Cross went two legs in front again before Superchin hit D14 to win the fifth leg.”

Gurney missed the bull for an 83 checkout to level the game and Cross punished with a D5.

Gurney reeled two legs off on the spin before his 119 to take the lead, Cross levelled before Gurney hit D4 and D20 to win the last two legs.