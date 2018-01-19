MOTORCYCLING: Allingham and Twyman in unchanged line-up for EHA Racing

David Allingham is clear on his primary target this season as the Eglinton rider focuses on claiming a maiden victory in the Dickies British Supersport Championship.

Allingham, who recently celebrated his 23rd birthday, and Englishman Ross Twyman will again ride in the turquoise livery of the EHA Racing team for a third consecutive year.

Over the past two seasons, Allingham has twice finished fourth in the championship and feels a breakthrough win in the class would serve as a catalyst to greater success in 2018.

“I’m really happy to be going again with EHA Racing and after two good seasons in the class we really need to focus on a solid championship campaign in 2018,” he said.

“Last season I was in the running at the sharp end and was a little disappointed to end up fourth overall, but I’ve learned a lot and know what is needed to do the job.

“The goal is to get that first win out of the way early on, as I know that will bring the confidence we need to get a run going,” added Allingham, who has clinched 10 rostrum finishes in the past two seasons on the EHA Yamaha YZF-R6.

“The team has also learned from a few little set-up issues we had last year, which should also see us make good progress. The plan now is to finish off with a good month to six weeks of training, combine that with some testing and arrive at Donington Park ready to challenge at the sharp end at Easter.”

Kent racer Twyman – sixth in the championship in 2017 – says he is impatient to get back on track as the winter break continues to drag on.

“I’m looking forward to getting back on track as December and January, we are in limbo mode,” said the 22-year-old.

“With another year’s experience under my belt, it’s time to make my own luck in the class and put that all to good use. With the support of the EHA Racing team I know we can hit the ground running.

“Last season it took a while to get the new Yamaha where we needed it to be but we can now use that as a stepping stone and start challenging at the front,” added Twyman.

“I feel I’ve served my apprenticeship now in the class so I’m looking forward to having a real go this season with EHA Racing.”

Team manager Gail Allingham, whose personnel include Adrian Gorst as chief technical director, is confident the experienced gained with the new Yamaha R6 last season will enable both riders to hit the ground running in testing.

“We are very pleased to have David and Ross back on our EHA Racing Supersport bikes for the 2018 season,” she said.

“We learned a lot last year developing the new R6 and now feel we have a winning package that will allow the boys to be fighting for that championship.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the sponsors that have come on board this year.

“As always, we couldn’t go racing without them so their help and support is very much appreciated.”

Last month, the team announced that Carrickfergus man Alastair Seeley would compete in the Supersport races at the North West 200 in May.

Seeley, who has clocked up a record 21 wins around the 8.9-mile course, will have former winner Ian Newtown in his corner as his crew chief.

The 38-year-old claimed four victories in 2017 and will line up once more as a hot favourite to add to his unprecedented haul.

Seeley is also expected to ride the Tyco BMW machines again in the Superstock and Superbike classes at the North West as his longstanding association with the Moneymore-based outfit continues.