Jason Smyth sets new record on way to T13 gold in Berlin

Jason Smyth beat his own World Para-athletics European Championships record to secure T13 200m gold.

The 31-year-old from Paralympian from Eglinton set a time of 21.44, which means he remains unbeaten since 2005.

It is also a season’s best achievement for Smyth, who has won 17 international titles including five Paralympic gold medals.

Mateusz from Poland was second in 21.87 with Octavian Vasile Tucaliuc third in 23.43.

In 2012, Smyth set his personal best of 21.05 for a T13 world record in London 2012. Earlier this summer, he also clocked 21.40 in windy conditions.

Smyth recently told BBC Sport NI that he believed he and his fellow Northern Ireland paralympic star Michael McKillop deserved greater recognition.

“I’ve been in Paralympics since 2005 and never actually been beaten. I don’t know how many other people that fall under that category,” said Smyth.

“If it was boxing, football or rugby and someone had gone 12 years unbeaten we wouldn’t hear the end of it.”

The County Londonderry man warmed up for the championships by setting a 100m season’s best of 10.53 in London last week.

He is now expected to complete the T13 sprint double on Thursday evening.