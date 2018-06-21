Irish Open’s star studded Pro-Am line-up confirmed

Personalities from the worlds of sport, music, TV and film are just some of the talent who are lined up to play in the Pro-Am ahead of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation at Ballyliffin Golf Club.

The event, which begins on July 4th at Ballyliffin Golf Club, will see former Newcastle and Ireland keeper Shay Given, former Ireland international rugby players Keith Wood and Stephen Ferris, Kerry GAA star Kieran Donaghy, Donegal GAA captain Michael Murphy as well as former horse racing jockey AP McCoy all hitting the fairways the day before the Open gets underway.

There will be local sporting interest too as Derry City duo Gerard Doherty and Rory Patterson join new Brandywell Head of Youth Development and former Celtic star Paddy McCourt in a line-up that is completed by ex-snooker world champion, Dennis Taylor.

Also taking part is former Taoiseach Enda Kenny, professional dancer on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing Anton du Beke and singers Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy. Completing the star-studded line up is well-known Northern Ireland actor, James Nesbitt.

“Ballyliffin is a great golf course. It’s always nice to be back home and play in front of the home crowd so I’m looking forward to playing the course while also having some fun at the Pro-Am,” said Rory McIlroy.

Fans will also be treated to a festival of music as country star Nathan Carter headlines the ‘Glashedy Sessions’ on Friday, July 6th. A host of exciting local bands will also entertain the crowds at the Glashedy Stage, including popular four-piece the Logues and regular favourites the Groove Robbers.

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation, takes place at Ballyliffin Golf Club from July 4th - 8th. Tickets are available from www.dubaidutyfreeirishopen.com and a percentage of ticket sales will go to the Rory Foundation.