Fifty Irish rowing crews to race in Derry’s Head of the River Foyle

City of Derry Boating Club is to host over 50 rowing crews from around Ireland at the Head of the River Foyle on Saturday, in the final weekend of Rowing Ireland’s winter Head of the River season.

Saturday’s race will be the first Head of the Foyle since 1984, and marks a long awaited return for the city into the Irish racing calendar.

Visiting crews will race a 3200m city-centre course, passing along the west bank of the river under the Peace Bridge and Craigavon Bridge, and crossing the finish-line opposite the club’s Prehen boathouse. There will be two “against the clock” events, starting from Sainsbury’s at 11.30am and 2.30pm.

The historic City of Derry Grand Challenge Cup (1892), City of Derry Ladies’ Challenge Cup (1891), McCorkell Cup (1893) and Subscribers’ Cup (1893) for the fastest overall men’s and women’s crews of each race are due to be presented by the Mayor, Councillor John Boyle, in a ceremony at City of Derry Boating Club after the second race, where medals will also be awarded to the fastest crew in each class.

Local rowers representing City of Derry include Karol Doherty in the Men’s Para Single Sculls, Eimear Murphy in the Women’s J18 Single Sculls, Cormac McKinney in the Men’s J18 Single Sculls, Sean Morrison and Cormac McKinney in the Men’s J18 Double Sculls and, Tiarnan Doherty and Finn Doherty-White in the Men’s J14 Double Sculls.