Dessie's Run expected to attract large turn-out

Derry's Gransha grounds host the annual Dessie's Run 10K this Wednesday evening with another big turnout expected for one of the most popular and longest established road races in the North West.

It's a 7.00pm start with entries taken from 5 30pm at the usual race HQ in the U3A Foyle premises. There has been no pre-race entry this year and with race t-shirts for the first 150 to register, the advice is to get to Gransha early to claim yours!

The course remains as per recent years, taking in a few circuits in the Gransha site before heading out along the Waterside Greenway to St. Columb's Park and then back to the finish adjacent to the U3A Foyle car park. Overall flat and potentially fast bar the short, sharp pull up past the St. Columb's Park tennis courts. The advice for that stretch is 'dig in, shut your eyes and its over quickly' and you then have a good downhill stretch to recover for the return section along the Greenway and back into Gransha!

Defending champions Declan Reed and Ciara Toner are expected to line up, both with the upcoming Waterside Half Marathon on their minds and with a healthy mix of club runners and recreational fitness runners in the field it should be another great race.

Presentations for the top finishers, including a new Perpetual Cup for the female winner donated by the promoting club, City of Derry Spartans, and the Age category winners will be in race HQ at 8.15pm with complimentary post race refreshments available from 8.00pm.