DARTS: Gurney frustrated after Price draw

Daryl Gurney registered his second point of the Premier League after a 6-6 draw with Gerwyn Price at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle.

‘Superchin’ stays ahead of the Welshman in the table on legs difference but Gurney was disappointed not to get the win after leading 5-1 beforelosing five of the last six legs.

“I gave him a point and I don’t care how rubbish he thinks he played a 136 saved his skin,” said Gurney.

The local thrower hit a 180 with his second visit in the first leg, but Price missed a double nine to nick it before Gurney cleaned up 32. Gurney hit a 180 and 140 in the second leg then checked out 81 on double13 to break with a 12 darter. He edged a scrappy third leg by taking out Double 18 at the second attempt.

The Iceman found his scoring in the fourth leg with a 180 followed by a 140 but struggled to finish although he eventually hit double 10 to open his account on his seventh attempt at double.

Gurney replied with a 14 darter in leg five, after three steady tons he hit a 177 to leave double 12 which he hit at the second attempt.

There was more power scoring for Gurney in the next leg as he struck a 180, 140 and 109 to leave 32. Price still had a chance but missed double five and the World Grand Prix champion took out 16. There was an exchange of maximums in the seventh leg before Gurney missed double 18 and Price punished with double 10 to break.

Price pulled another leg back with a 148 checkout in leg eight and he cut Gurney’s lead to a single leg with a double top finish in the leg nine.

Gurney hit three ton plus scores including a maximum in leg 10 but found double trouble missing two at double 18, three at double 9 and one at double four before eventually checking out to guarantee a point.

With Gurney sitting out 62 to win the match in the 11th leg Price produced the 136 checkout. The final leg was nip and tuck, Gurney had a 121 to win the match but Price got the draw by hitting double 12 with last dart in hand. Gurney faces world No1 and defending champion Michael van Gerwen in Berlin next week.