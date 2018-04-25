DARTS: Daryl Gurney must overcome Michael van Gerwen to keep Premier League play-off hopes alive

Daryl Gurney must beat world No.1 Michael van Gerwen on Thursday night in Manchester if he hopes to make the Premier League play-offs.

Superchin picked up two points from three games in Rotterdam last week leaving him fifth in the table, three points behind Michael Smith, who has a game in hand.

The St Helen’s thrower plays twice in Manchester, kicking off the night against Peter Wright before facing van Gerwen in the final match.

Gurney said: “I haven’t given up but Michael’s got one more game to play than me so it’s hard to judge. I’m not going to wish that he gets beaten in his two games but he needs to get beaten for me to have a chance and the way he’s playing, the way he’s finishing, he’s too consistent at the minute.”

Gurney is one of four players making their debut in this season’s Premier League, two of the newcomers - Gerwyn Price and Mensur Suljovic - were eliminated on Judgement Night and Superchin feels even if he doesn’t make the play-offs at the O2 Arena, the experience has been invaluable.

“Fifth would be a good start for the first time I’ve played in the Premier League. I’m going to fight right until the end, until someone says I can’t qualify and the belief is still there for me, I’ve absolutely loved the Premier League.

“It’s honestly the best thing I’ve ever played in; you play against the best players in the world and if you don’t produce your best darts you’re going to get beaten.”

Van Gerwen is a point clear at the top of the table despite losing both games in front of his own fans in Holland last week and he is determined to bounce back and finish top of the league for a sixth consecutive season.

“I have won the league the last five years and I’m hoping I can add another successful year on it. I’ve got two matches in Manchester and I’m determined to win them both,” he said.

“I want to finish top of the table and I’m going to do everything I can to achieve that.

“Daryl and Michael are playing really well so I know what I’ve got to do tonight.”