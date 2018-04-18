DARTS: Daryl Gurney hoping to see off Rob Cross in Rotterdam

Three games in two days will shape Daryl Gurney’s Premier League playoff destiny.

After night five was cancelled in Exeter due to inclement weather Rotterdam will host a double header tonight and Thursday night.

After a stunning win over five time World Champion Raymond van Barneveld when Gurney averaged 102 last week, Superchin has moved up to fifth in the table level on points with fourth placed Gary Anderson, but behind the Flying Scotsman who has a better leg difference of four.

Gurney faces the world champion Rob Cross at the Ahoy Arena tonight a repeat of their match in Belfast three weeks ago when the local thrower raised the roof with a 7-5 victory.

“I beat Rob in Belfast but it was one of those nights where if I’d thrown them over my shoulder they possibly could have gone in, but I’m looking forward to playing him again,” said Gurney.

“I’m happy to be in with a shout of getting into the top four and playing against the best players in the world, I want to go up there and compete and win games.”

Gurney hit seven out of 11 attempts at double in Sheffield last week.

“In my own eyes I’d lost the aggression that I’d been producing for the last year or more,” he said. “That’s the way I’ve played and that’s what usually keeps me going. I’ve done that for the last four or five weeks and you can see the difference in my standard and my averages.

“I’m really trying to keep that going, keep that aggression I didn’t realise what a gee-up that gave me.”

With Daryl Jr arriving a week before Gurney was delighted to get the win over Barney as he hadn’t thrown many darts in the lead up.

“I’m really happy with the result, as long as I got something out of the game I was going to be pleased as I’ve not had much practice over the last week,” he said

“I practice a lot so it does have an effect, but I got the job done.”