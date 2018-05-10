DARTS: Daryl Gurney bows out after draw

Daryl Gurney bowed out of the Premier League with a 6-6 draw against Peter Wright in Aberdeen.

Gurney had to win the match and couldn’t afford to drop more than two legs, but any hopes of reaching the playoffs at the O2 Arena next Thursday night were ended in the eighth leg.

He was 5-2 up and missed double 16 at the end of a 108 combination, Wright hit double 19 to book Gary Anderson’s place in the top four.

Gurney finishes fifth in his debut season in the Premier League but eight draws from 16 games cost the World No5 dearly, however he did top the 180 stats hitting 65 in the tournament. Both hit a maximum in the first leg but Snakebite missed three darts at double allowing Gurney to break throw with his third attempt at tops. Superchin survived more game darts in the second leg as the World No2 missed a couple at D18 and again Gurney hit tops at the third time of asking.

Wright edged a scrappy third leg finishing off 73 with D20 to open his account.

Despite 140 and 100 in the next leg from Gurney Wright missed a dart a D16 to nick it but Gurney restored his two leg advantage with a 68 checkout on tops. Wright had more double trouble in leg five before eventually hitting D4 to pile the pressure on Gurney. But he responded by taking the sixth leg checking out 60 on tops.

Gurney produced his best leg of the match in the next, he kicked off with a 180 before following up with a 100 and a 140 to leave 81, on his next visit Superchin hit the bull for a 12 darter and break of throw. Gurney rattled in 139 and 134 but failed at D16 to finish off the 108 and Wright pounced to hit 38 and seal Superchin’s fate. Snakebite cut Gurney’s lead to a leg with an 82 finish on D16.

It was Gurney’s turn to have double trouble in leg 10, after missing two at D9 he slip hit and went into the D13 bed when throwing at D4 to bust his score however Wright failed to punish and Superchin hit D9 at the second attempt when he returned.

Wright hit his favourite D16 in the next leg to throw a decider, Gurney had the throw but put in a shabby leg allowing Wright to hit D10 and secure a draw.