Clipper crew visits Greencastle Golf Club

The late afternoon competitors at Greencastle Golf Club on Sunday 22nd July in the E F McCambridge Open were witness to the spectacle of the Clipper Round the World Race yachts passing within yards of Lighthouse Green.

Following a visit from the crew of PSP Clipper Team during the preceding week, the club received an email from them.

The team wrote: “ We were lucky enough to play your course on Wednesday and would like to say how much we all enjoyed the course and your hospitality along with the assistance and time you gave us. We leave on Sunday and will give you a salute as we pass.”

The PSP Clipper duly delivered their salute as they passed the Lighthouse Green.

The first three competitors were split by break of tie on 40pts. The winner was Gavin Harkin (5) with birdies at the third and 12th.

Cathal Langan (11) was second and Paul G Ferguson (9) was third.

As is often the case the 17th hole proved to be the decisive hole with the winner getting a par and second a bogey. Willie Havlin (6) won the gross on break of tie with 32 gross pts.

The front nine went to Jim Gallagher (24) with 24pts and back nine to Shaun Mc Daid (9) on 23pts.

The White Horse Hotel Ladies and Gents Open was played for on Saturday 21st July. Paul Charlesworth (13) came out on top for the men, birdying the fourth and eighth on the way to 44pts.

Paddy Monagle (10) and Brian Doherty (12) took second and third places with, what on other days would be winning scores, of 43pts and 42pts.

Jason McLaughlin (3) impressed again with four birdies to get to 34 gross pts. Shaun McDaid (9) and Brian Stewart (21) won the ‘nines’ each with 23pts.

The Ladies winner was Marian Devlin (13) who, despite some problems on the second nine Par threes, recorded 39pts. Clare O’Grady (21) was runner up with 38pts and Joan Hegarty (31) was third with 35pts.

There was a wonderful turnout in of teams for the Greencastle Ladies Three Open Charity Day supporting Foyle and Donegal Hospices on Thursday 19th July.

Nine clubs were represented with the City of Derry team of Jennifer Flanagan, Geraldine Crossan and Maire McReynolds coming in first with 87 points.

In second was the Greencastle ladies team of Catherine Cosgrove, Joan Hegarty and Mary McMahon with 86pts.

Third was the Greencastle ladies team of EB Farren, Ann Vekins and Mags McDermott also with 86pts.

The lady captain, Kate Lowe, would like to thank everyone who played and bought raffle tickets, which together raised €1336.

Special thanks to HML Plant Hire and Construction, Buncrana, for their very generous sponsorship.