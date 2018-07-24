'Water' score by Tesco with SuperCupNI

Northern Ireland’s leading supermarket has agreed a sponsorship with perhaps the most globally exciting youth soccer tournament to supply participants with thirst-quenching water supplies!

Tesco has teamed up with SuperCupNI as the provider of water to the teams, who will flock to the province from across Northern Ireland and – even more excitingly - from around the world, for the prestigious tournament, which takes place between 21-27 July.

Now in its 36th year, the tournament, which started out as the Milk Cup, kicked off with a fantastic parade and opening ceremony on Sunday evening (July 22), when the boys from Fermanagh – the Lakeland County - led 52 teams from across the world through the streets of Coleraine and into The Showgrounds.

Stephen Magill, Head of Commercial, Tesco Northern Ireland says the company is proud to be associated with the SuperCupNI tournament.

"We would like to wish all of the participants a great event," he said. "We hope that they enjoy the experience - and may the best team win!"

Victor Leonard, Chairman of SuperCupNI, is equally delighted with the deal.

"One of the most important aspects of football today is the rehydrating of the players," he said. "So we are very grateful to Tesco for the water that they are providing for all of the players and match officials after each of our games."