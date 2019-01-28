VIDEO: Victor Leonard delighted as STATSports become new SuperCupNI headline sponsor

Victor Leonard spoke of his delight as the SuperCupNI announced the Newry based GPS performance tracking company STATSports as its presenting sponsor in a four-year agreement.

STATSports, the FIFA approved GPS tracking company, are world leaders in their industry, with an elite client list that includes many EPL clubs including Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool, as well as top Italian team Juventus plus many other international federations including Northern Ireland, Ireland, England, Germany and Brazil.

Northern Ireland football legend Norman Whiteside and Alan Clarke CEO STATSports pictured at the announcement of the new SupercupNI headline sponsor, STATSports at Belfast Castle. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

STATSports also produce a consumer model allowing anyone to track their metrics that include total distance, maximum speed, total sprints and many more.

Speaking at the announcement at Belfast Castle on Monday the tournament Chairman hailed the link up and looked forward to the opportunities it will present.

“I’m absolutely delighted with the announcement,” he said.

“To link up with STATSports, a major Northern Ireland company, but renowned worldwide, is great news. We had three years without a title sponsor, so this is big, big news.

“When you hear the clubs involved with the company throughout the world, I think we will learn a lot from them as well.

“There are a lot of discussions going on at the minute and I think over the next two or three years you will see major developments in the tournament.”

SuperCupNI, now in its 38th year, will be rebranded as the STATSports SuperCupNI.

Leonard admitted it was a relief to secure such a high profile sponsor after three years without one.

“We’ve struggled a bit over the last three years to secure a headline sponsor, but now we have hopefully it upwards and onwards for the tournament,” he said.

“I have to thank and praise our local councils, especially Causeway Coast and Glens, who have been there since day one.

“Also a big thank you to all the other businesses and individuals who have helped us throughout the years.”

In addition, SuperCupNI has also contracted Global Premier Soccer to support in sourcing partnerships. The US-based youth organisation has been integral in delivering the STATSports sponsorship.

Global Premier Soccer is one of the largest football organisations in North America and has participated in SuperCupNI since 2015.

“SuperCupNI and STATSports are both world renowned brands which makes this a very exciting partnership,” said Leonard.

“Partnering with a pioneering giant in STATSports is fantastic for SuperCupNI as we strive to improve the tournament year upon year.”

Alan Clarke, CEO and co-founder of STATSports, said: “We are delighted to partner with SuperCupNI. As a graduate of the tournament myself I am excited to work with what is a globally recognised event.

“We would also like to thank Global Premier Soccer for their help in facilitating this relationship and we look forward to the next four years.”

The launch was also was also attended by former Northern Ireland international Norman Whiteside, who opened the tournament in 2011. He said: “I salute these companies who are getting behind one of our country’s finest sporting events.

“Their involvement is paramount in ensuring the tournament gets the support it requires to drive forward with confidence.”

This year's STATSports SuperCupNI will kick off on Monday, July 29, with the traditional parade of teams and opening ceremony in Coleraine the night before. Finals night at Ballymena Showgrounds is on Friday, August 2.