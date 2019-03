Skipper Steven Davis was delighted that Northern Ireland started their Euro 2020 campaign with two victories.

Michael O'Neill's side sit top of Group C after securing wins over both Estonia and Belarus and the midfielder stated the Green and White Army secured their target.

"Two wins was our aim at the start of the week, we knew it was going to be difficult," he stated.

"I thought we showed good resilience tonight and I'm delighted to get the two wins from two."