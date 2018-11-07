Spartak Moscow v Rangers: Double injury blow for Steven Gerrard’s men in Russia

Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty
Rangers will be without midfielder Ryan Kent and striker Kyle Lafferty for their Europa League encounter with Spartak Moscow in Russia.

On-loan Liverpool player Kent is out with a hamstring problem while Lafferty remains on the sidelines with a thigh injury.

Scotland Under-17s forward Dapo Mebude was in the travelling party but Borna Barisic remains on the sidelines while Graham Dorrans and Jamie Murphy (both knee) are long-term absentees.

Provisional squad: McGregor, Tavernier, Flanagan, Katic, Goldson, Worrall, Jack, Halliday, Coulibaly, Ross McCrorie, Ejaria, Arfield, Candeias, Middleton, Morelos, Grezda, Rossiter, Mebude, Foderingham, Robbie McCrorie.