Scottish striker Ally Roy hoping to play for Northern Ireland

DERRY CITY’s new signing Ally Roy is hoping his move to Brandywell will increase his chances of a call-up to the Northern Ireland set-up.

The 21 year-old Airdrie native has ambitions of playing international football for Michael O’Neill’s side and qualifies through his grandparents who hail from Co. Tyrone.

He got his Candy Stripes career off to the perfect start when netting the winning goal in the 2-1 victory over Limerick at Brandywell on Friday night. And now he’s hoping to make a similar impact should he be handed his Europa League debut against Dinamo Minsk on Thursday night.

The ex-Hearts forward who was on loan with Sligo Rovers at the start of the season had other options in Scotland and was also offered a permanent deal by the Bit O’Red.

However, the prospect of being noticed by IFA chiefs enticed him to make the move to Foyleside until the end of the current campaign.

“That was another thing that attracted me to Derry City,” he explained. “As well as European football, it was only recently I found out I had family links in Northern Ireland.

I’m hoping they now know I’m at Derry and if I can keep doing well hopefully I can get in the squad. Ally Roy

“My grandparents are from here and it’s something that interests me. Hopefully playing here at Derry, if I can keep myself in the team and do well I can impress the manager and get a call-up. It’s something which would be a great honour for me to represent Northern Ireland.

“As far as I’m aware they (IFA) knew I was at Sligo and were watching. I’m hoping they now know I’m at Derry and if I can keep doing well hopefully I can get in the squad. It would be a great privilege. I just hope they know I’m available and I’m happy to represent them if the opportunity comes.”