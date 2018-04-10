'Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium' proposal out to consultation

Derry City and Strabane District Council has embarked on a public consultation process regarding the renaming of the Brandywell Stadium

Members of the public are being encouraged to take part in the online survey that will determine if the recently regenerated Brandywell Stadium is to be renamed in memory of the late Derry City FC captain Ryan McBride.

The online survey will ask the public to vote 'Yes' or 'No' in favour of changing the name of the football stadium at the Brandywell Complex to the “Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.”

The survey will be available for a 12-week period from April 9th to July 1st 2018 and will be available via the Council website at www.derrystrabane.com/brandywell

Whilst voting in favour of the consultation process earlier this month, members of the Governance and Strategic Planning Committee at Derry City and Strabane District Council agreed the threshold for accepting the name change would be two thirds of respondents supporting the naming proposal.

To encourage participation in the survey and to create awareness of the consultation process, Council have placed public notices in the local papers and promoted the survey on its social media channels.

Signage encouraging participation in the consultation process will be erected at the Brandywell Stadium and residents living in the Brandywell area will receive leaflets and information through their local parish bulletins and community notice boards.

The results of the consultation process will come before members of the Council’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee in the autumn for consideration.