Rory Hale happy to score first Crusaders goal

Midfielder Rory Hale was a happy man after finally breaking his goalscoring duck with Crusaders.

The former Derry City man netted the Crues' fourth goal in their impressive 6-0 win at Institute.

Hale also admitted that Stephen Baxter's men were always comfortable at the Brandywell and was delighted to play his part in their current super early season form.

The 22-year-old believes the Crues need to keep things ticking over as their will be a host of clubs challenging for the Premiership title this campaign.