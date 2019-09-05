Rangers Transfer News: Gers' and former Liverpool forward would have been 'unbelievable' at Leeds United says BBC pundit | Rangers fan who taunted Celtic's Scott Brown over sister who died from cancer to be banned for life | Bolton Wanderers offer contract to former Rangers striker

Gers' forward would have been 'unbelievable' at Leeds United says BBC pundit; Rangers fan who taunted Celtic's Scott Brown over sister who died from cancer to be banned for life and Bolton Wanderers offer contract to former Rangers striker.

Gers' forward would have been 'unbelievable' at Leeds

BBC pundit and former Coventry City and Leeds United striker, Noel Whelan, has said new Rangers signing Ryan Kent, would have been "unbelievable" had he joined the Elland Road club.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said: "It would have been unbelievable for Leeds to have got Ryan Kent and Nketiah.

“If Leeds had wanted him, they could have got him as they have money in the bank after their summer transfer activity.

“We needed a centre-forward after selling Kemar Roofe, and that was the priority. We have an abundance of wingers and, in the end, going for Nketiah was probably the right decision.

Rangers manager, Steven Gerrard.

“Could we have got both? It would have been brilliant. I’ve watched a lot of Ryan Kent and he is a top talent. He’s young and is only going to get better, so Rangers have got a real player, there.

“Was it unbelievable for Bielsa to change his mind after such a huge bid? You could say that. Only time will tell and the proof is in where Leeds finish in the league.”

Rangers fan who taunted Scott Brown about dead sister to be banned for life

A Rangers supporter who asked Celtic's Scott Brown about his dead sister will be banned for life.

The fan made the comment after Celtic's 2-0 defeat of Rangers at the weekend.

Police asked the individual to move on while another Rangers fan can be heard condemning the comment.

Scott Brown's 21 year-old sister, Fiona, died as a result of skin cancer 11 years ago.

Police Scotland have arrested and charged a 15 year-old boy in connection with the incident.

Bolton Wanderers offer contract to former African born Rangers striker

African born ex-Rangers striker, Joe Dodoo, has been offered a contract by Bolton Wanderers in the English League One, according to reports.

Dodoo left Ibrox by mutual consent earlier this month.

Bolton are in chaos both on and off the field.

They are currently rooted to the bottom of the League One table on -11 points and have yet to score a league goal this season.

Steven Gerrard reveals Rangers squad for Europa League group stages

Rangers boss, Steven Gerrard, has named his squad for the group stages of the Europa League.

Goalkeepers: Allan McGregor, Wes Foderingham, Kieran Wright, Lewis Budinauckas and Jay Hogarth.

Defenders: James Tavernier, George Edmundson, Filip Helander, Connor Goldson, Jon Flanagan, Nikola Katic, Borna Barisic, Aidan Wilson, Rhys Breen, Jack Thomson, Jordan Houston, Lewis Mayo, Daniel Finlayson, Nathan Patterson, Murray Miller, Kyle McClelland, Harris O'Connor, Ryan Muir, Adam Devine and Matthew Henderson.

Midfielders: Joe Aribo, Ryan Jack, Steven Davis, Sheyi Ojo, Ryan Kent, Andy Halliday, Glen Kamara, Greg Stewart, Andy King, Jamie Barjonas, Scott Arfield, Zac Butterworth, Kieran McKechnie, Ben Williamson, Ciaran Dickson, Cole McKinnon and Alex Lowry.

Forwards: Jermain Defoe, Alfredo Morelos, Brandon Barker, Zak Rudden, Dapo Mebude, Kai Kennedy, Matt Yates and Arron Lyall.