Paul Millar felt it was two points dropped for Glentoran at Institute

Glentoran assistant manager, Paul Millar, cut a frustrated figure after their score-draw against lowly Institute

The East Belfast men had enough chances to win a host of games but they came up against an inspired ’Stute goalkeeper in Rory Brown. Millar, whoever, felt it was two points dropped by the Glens.

“We’re disappointed we didn’t get all three points and it’s definitely two points dropped for us,” he insisted.

“I thought Institute did rightly in the first half for a period but we dominated the second half.

“The keeper pulled off a couple of ‘worldies’, we hit the post, hit the bar, had a couple of missed chances and, credit to Institute, they put their bodies on the line with the amount they cleared. It was brilliant for them and frustrating for us.”

Millar was full of praise of Sean Connor’s side who continue to produce ‘roll their sleeves up’ like performances but Mick McDermott’s number two felt the Glens had more than enough chances to win the game and should have taken at least one of the opportunities they created after the interval.

“Institute gave their all, just as they did last week against Crusaders,” he added. “They were well organised, they defended resolutely. Their keeper was in top form today and when we got past him, the post or the bar denied us. Then if we got the ball back off the post and bar, they had bodies on the line, so for us, it’s two points dropped - we need to stick one of the chances away.”

The ex-Glenavon number two conceded that ’Stute had their chances but felt the Oval men were lacking a bit of composure and quality in the final third, particularly in the second half.

However he stressed the Glens’ form is still good as they stretched their unbeaten run to six games.

Millar also felt the players seemed to ease off slightly after Dutch winger Elvio Van Overbeek’s opening goal and, in the end, that drop in tempo came back to haunt them.

“It’s not ‘doom and gloom’, we’re still on a run of five wins and a draw but it’s frustrating,” he said.

“I thought when we went 1-0 up, we took our foot off the pedal and Institute really came into the game. Big Marijan (Antolovic) makes a great save from (Joe) McCready and they had another chance as we got a bit sloppy.

“They capitalised on us (taking our foot off the pedal) and scored. Fair play to them when you look at the resources they have. If we were in the same boat, we would do the exact same thing.

“I thought even when we had a few chances late on, we lacked a bit of quality but that’s the way it goes and we have to move on now.”