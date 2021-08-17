Institute part ways with Sean Connor

'Stute have endured a nightmare start to the season losing all three of their Lough 41 Championship games so far and shipping 13 goals in the process.

In a statement released by the club on Tuesday evening they thanked Connor for his efforts over the last two years.

The statement said: "Institute FC and Sean Connor would like to announce, that following deep and personal discussions with the Institute Board, both parties have decided to part ways with immediate effect.

Sean Connor has left Institute

"From his arrival in October 2019, Sean worked hard to keep the club in the Premiership and kept that reality alive up until the season was curtailed due to COVID 19.

"The board at Institute FC would like to place on record our gratitude for the professionalism, and commitment Sean brought to the Club over the past two years.

"Operating under difficult circumstances and with limited resources he has managed to engender a strong work ethic and high levels of professionalism within the first team squad.

"We are all saddened by this outcome, but believe that the interests of both parties can be best served by trying to move forward with mutual respect and goodwill.