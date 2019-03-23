North West derby delight for Institute

Institute 1-0 Coleraine

A stoppage time winner from Aaron Jarvis sealed Institute's deserved win over Coleraine.

The midfielder's close range strike capped off a fine display by Kevin Doherty's side, who in truth should have won by a bigger margin, as they missed a host of clear cut chances.

After the game Bannsiders boss Rodney McAree apologised to the travelling support and admitted that some players had turned to attentions to next week's Irish Cup semi-final against Crusaders.

Institute made four changes to their side which loss heavy at Ballymena United on Tuesday night; into the starting line-up came Jamie Dunne, Stephen Curry, Ronan Wilson and Thomas McBride

As for the Bannsiders, their boss had one eye on to the Irish Cup semi-final with Gareth McConaghie and Stephen Lowry replacing Cormac Burke and Stephen O'Donnell, while Aaron Canning and Jamie McGonigle also didn't play as they were one booking away from missing the encounter against the Crues.

The home side went close twice in quick succession on eight minutes; firstly Paul Smith broke clear of the Coleraine defence, before seeing his shot saved by Chris Johns and the Bannsiders keeper also had to save Wilson's stinging 20 yarder, after Smith had picked out the midfielder with the follow-up.

Despite playing up front on his own Smith was causing the Coleraine back line all sorts of problems in the opening 15 minutes.

On 35 minutes a Josh Carson's left wing cross found Eoin Bradley, but his close range header was well off target, in what was the only half chance the visitors created in the first half.

Moments later Smith latched onto Ryan Morrow's pass, but his poor effort from an astute angle was easily saved by Johns.

Just before the break a Smith right wing cross picked out Dean Curry, but the centre-back's header flew just over the bar.

Some super skill by Wilson on 55 minutes ended with him skipping away from a few challenges before passing to Smith, but with his weaker left foot, the striker's effort from 12 yards was straight at Johns.

Just after the hour mark Colm McLaughlin played in Jamie Dunne down the left, the Stute left-back’s centre found Wilson, who took a touch with the goal at his mercy and the golden chance was wasted.

Johns was called into action on 70 minutes as Smith's 25 yard free-kick took a big deflection off Josh Carson, but the keeper somehow kept the strike out, tipping the effort around his left hand post.

As Institute continued to push forward in the closing stages, they deservedly grabbed the winner on 90 minutes, as Wilson's turn and run from the half-way line, through a wide open Coleraine defence, ended with his pass finding fellow midfielder Jarvis, who gleefully side footed home from close range.

Institute: Gallagher, R Morrow, D Curry, McLaughlin, Dunne; Jarvis, Wilson, McBride (J Morrow 77); McIntyre, Smith, S Curry (Moorehead 89).

Coleraine: Johns, Douglas, King, McConaghie, Edgar; Carson, Doherty, Lowry, Shiels (Burke 57), Glackin (Parkhill 77); Bradley (McLaughlin 57).

Referee: Lee Tavinder (Dungannon).