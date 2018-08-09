No pressure as Institute visit Linfield

Dean Curry believes the underdogs tag will suit Institute just fine at Linfield on Friday night (KO 7.45pm).

Both sides go into the Windsor Park encounter fresh from opening day wins over Newry City and Glenavon respectively and because of that victory over Darren Mullen’s side, the ’Stute centre-back feels their game against the Blues is a ‘free shot’.

“Look, it’s a free shot for us now,” he insisted.

“We aren’t expected to go up there and get the three points or get anything, but I know all the boys are looking forward to it, especially playing at Windsor.

“This is why we want to be in this league, to be playing in the best stadiums and the Brandywell is one of those stadiums.“Playing in front of the cameras and in front of big crowds is why we want to be in the Premiership.”

The centre-back, alongside Caoimhin Bonner, played their part in Saturday’s win at the Brandywell and he knows their partnership will need to be on their toes all season.

“It’s good to get our first win on the board and we kept a clean sheet. The last time I played in the Premiership, I never kept a clean sheet or a win, so I’m glad to get off to a good start,” he added.

“We have a good squad, and everyone is able to come in and slot into the team. We have a 22-man squad and we are all fighting for our places, as everyone is itching to get game time.

“We are all fit enough, especially on that Brandywell pitch, we have to be fit to get around it but it’s a good place to be at the minute.”

Having played Newry four times last season, Curry knew it was going to be a tough encounter and so it proved to be.

“It was always going to be a hard game, especially with us both being newcomers. Both sets of players were eager and fighting to impress. Newry played well, but I don’t know, maybe we had a bit more experience or just had that will to win.

“Mick (Michael McCrudden) took our chance, although he should have scored a second, which I wouldn’t have minded, but jokes aside, we defended brilliantly as a team and it was great to get the three points.”