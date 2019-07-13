Niall Grace returns to Institute

Midfielder has re-joined Institute after a season at Glenavon.

The 26-year-old, who on Saturday played and scored in 'Stute's 2-0 friendly win over last season's Irish Cup finalists Ballinamallard United, is happy to rejoin the Waterside men.

"I'm delighted everything is now sorted," he insisted.

"To be honest I was thinking about what to do with myself after last season, but once I got back playing again I knew that I just wanted to get back playing football regularly and Institute is the place where I want to be.

"I'm hoping to move back down to Derry and then get more into a regular pattern in terms of training and playing.

"Obviously the chance to play at the Brandywell was massive and I know Quiggy (John Quigg) from his Derry's days and I know he's a good lad, so I'm looking forward to really getting started.

"I have been out running myself and trying to keep in condition but it's a different ball game when you're actually playing in a match, whenever you are getting into tussles, but I feel like I'm not that far away, but I just need to get more games under my belt, so it will take time, but I'll get there."

As for the 'Stute boss he was delighted to have added the Creggan man to his squad and also confirmed that the club continue to speak to duo Ruairi Hakrin and Mikhail Kennedy.

"Myself, Sean (Friars), Paul (McLaughlin) and Scolty (Mark Scoltock) have been working around the clock to try and get players in, so to sign a player like Niall Grace is great," admitted Quigg.

"I have to thank the board for backing myself in terms of bringing Niall back and his experience will help us this season.

"I'm talking to a few more players and we'll see if we are able to continue to strengthen the group. I feel we have a good strong group of lads in the changing room and we now look forward to playing Coleraine next Saturday."