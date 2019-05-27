NI Football League and uhlsport sign three-year extension

The NI Football League and uhlsport UK are delighted to announce an extension of the existing partnership as official match ball supplier for another three seasons.

Uhlsport have been the official ball supplier of the NI Football League since May 2016 and have become a synonymous brand as part of the fabric of football in Northern Ireland during the past three seasons.

Paul Sherratt, uhlsport Country Manager for UK and Ireland said; “The renewal of the NIFL partnership, alongside the individual club and goalkeeper partnerships we have in the league, continues to enable us to make strong market share gains in Northern Ireland and is the cornerstone of our development strategy.”

Andrew Johnston, Managing Director of the NI Football League said; “We’re delighted to be extending such an important partnership with uhlsport for another three seasons. As our league has grown, the uhlsport match ball has become one of the most recognisable features of our game.

“We are looking forward to showcasing the design of next season’s football soon and I’m sure it will be a hit with our supporters!”

The partnership sees all leagues within the NI Football League structure using the uhlsport match ball including the Danske Bank Premiership and Women’s Premiership as well as the BetMcLean League Cup, Bluefin Sport Championship, Premier Intermediate League, Development Leagues and Academy Leagues until season 2021/2022.

The new official NI Football League match ball for the forthcoming 2019/2020 season will be unveiled online on Monday 10 June.