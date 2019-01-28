New title sponsor confirmed for SuperCupNI

The world renowned youth football competition SuperCupNI has announced the Newry-based GPS performance tracking company STATSports as its presenting sponsor in a four-year agreement.

The news was announced by chairman Victor Leonard at the launch in Belfast Castle on Monday, which was also attended by former Northern Ireland international Norman Whiteside.

“We believe this exciting partnership will help our event kick off a new era going forward,” said Leonard.

STATSports, the FIFA approved GPS tracking company, are world leaders in their industry, with an elite client list that includes many EPL clubs including Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool, as well as top Italian team Juventus plus many other international federations including Northern Ireland, Ireland, England, Germany and Brazil.

STATSports also produce a consumer model allowing anyone to track their metrics that include total distance, maximum speed, total sprints and many more.

The SuperCupNI, now in its 38th year, will be rebranded as the STATSports Super Cup NI.

In addition, SuperCupNI has also contracted Global Premier Soccer to support in sourcing partnerships. The US-based youth organisation has been integral in delivering the Stat Sports sponsorship.

Global Premier Soccer are one of the largest football organisations in North America and has participated in the SuperCupNI since 2015.

“SuperCupNI and STATSports are both world renowned brands which makes this a very exciting partnership,” added Victor.

“Partnering with a pioneering giant, also from Northern Ireland, in STATSports is fantastic for SuperCupNI as we strive to improve the tournament year upon year.”

Alan Clarke, CEO and co-founder of STATSports, said: “We are delighted to partner with SuperCupNI. As a graduate of the tournament myself I am excited to work with what is a globally recognised event.

“We would also like to thank Global Premier Soccer for their help in facilitating this relationship and we look forward to the next four years.”

Manchester United legend Whiteside, who opened the tournament in 2011, said: “I salute these companies who are getting behind one of our country’s finest sporting events.

“Their involvement is paramount in ensuring the tournament gets the support it requires to drive forward with confidence.”

This year’s STATSports SuperCupNI will kick off on Monday, July 29, with the traditional parade of teams and opening ceremony in Coleraine the night before. Finals night at Ballymena Showgrounds is on Friday, August 2.