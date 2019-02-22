Michael McCrudden hopes goals continue to flow at Derry City

DERRY CITY’s Michael McCrudden hopes he can carry on his Institute goal scoring form at his new club.

The Gobnascale man, who is currently the Irish League top scorer, joint with Cliftonville’s Joe Gormley after netting 19 league goals for ’Stute, just can’t wait to get involved with his new club.

“I’m buzzing and I can’t wait to get going,” he stated.

“There’s no better game than away at Shamrock Rovers for me to hopefully get started and it would be brilliant if we could get a result there.

“Hopefully I can kick-on now with Derry. The last time I scored was three or four weeks ago now, but if I can continue that now with Derry it would be brilliant.

“Fitness wise I’m ready to go as obviously I have played most of the Irish League season, so I’m not behind and I’m on a level with all the players. It’s just probably about getting to know how the players play and them knowing how I play. Hopefully they can bring the best out of me and vice-versa.”

After last week’s opening night victory over UCD, McCrudden admits the feel good factor is back at the Brandywell and he can’t wait to get into the action.

“You can see the buzz off the coaching staff and the players and then obviously that went through to the fans on Friday night and everyone is on a high at the minute so hopefully it can continue.

“Derry played 4-3-3 against UCD and if I was to get in then I would probably be at the top head of the diamond or the head of the midfield three, which is good too because I could link up with Parkie (David Parkhouse).

“Parkie was excellent on Friday and fair play to him because it will be tough getting him out of his position, but that’s what we are all here for, we are all here to fight for the cause and fight to get onto the pitch as well.”

McCrudden also stated that Paddy McLaughlin’s departure to Cliftonville didn’t play any part in his decision to make a move to the Candy Stripes and he was delighted to see his old team-mates at ’Stute get back to winning ways at Ards last week.

In fact the former Top of the Hill Celtic man is happy that victory at the bottom side virtually assures top flight football for ’Stute next season.

“Paddy going to be honest didn’t really change my mind in terms of what I wanted to do. If Paddy was still the manager the same thing would have happened, so Paddy going didn’t affect anything,” he added.

“I love Institute and it was great to see them winning on Friday night at Ards and trust me, there was no one more happier to see Institute get a 3-0 win and there’s no one as glad to see that they are safe, more or less, for another season in the Premier Division.

“Maybe it was a bit sour from an Institute point of view and I can understand why, but from my of point view I have got nothing but good things to say about them and I just want to put on record that I’m delighted they are staying up for at least another year and fair play to them.”

After stating that he wouldn’t play for Institute again on the day he signed a pre-contract with City, McCrudden, who won two Irish League Goal of the Month accolades, was left in limbo for a few weeks, but is now glad everything is sorted out and he can’t wait to test himself in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

“It was a bit weird for myself but I feel probably the best thing I could have done was to go in and train with Derry,” he said.

“I seen what was happening and seen how professional it was, stuff like getting meals after training in the morning and then go to the gym in the afternoon and it just made me realise that this is where I wanted to be.

“Everything is so professionally done and it’s a better standard and something I wanted to test myself on.

“I feel I have done enough for Institute over six and a half years, especially last season and most of this season and hopefully I can go and watch them and they’ll be happy to see me, but we’ll see.”