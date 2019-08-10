MATCH CLOCK: Champions Linfield see off Institute

Linfield 3-1 Institute

Linfield came from behind to secure a comfortable win over Institute.

Mangerless Stute took a shock sixth minute lead thanks to Joe McCready's penalty, but the Blues levelled things soon after with Kirk Millar firing home from close range, before Jordan Stewart scored a goal of the season contender on 40 minutes, firing home from some 35 yards out.

David Healy's side sealed the points early in the second half after Ryan McGivern headed home close range.

The woodwork denied the Blues twice and also denied Stute in what was an entertaining encounter at Windsor Park.

GOAL 6: Institute's Joe McCready fires home from the penalty spot, after Gareth Brown was brought down inside the box by Linfield goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson.

CHANCE 10: Chris Casement is inches away from levelling things for Linfield, but his curling free-kick flashes just wide.

CHANCE 11: Institute break clear down the left by Evan Tweed fails to divert Gareth Brown's cross on target. The midfielder was free inside the Linfield box.

GOAL 12: Linfield level things thanks to Kirk Millar's close range strike, after Stute failed to clear Shayne Lavery's cross.

GOAL 40: Linfield take the lead in stunning fashion as Jordan Stewart's 35 yard drive wickedly dipped over a flat footed Institute keeper Martin Gallagher.

HT: After Joe McCready gave Institute a shock early lead, goals from Kirk Millar and Jordan Stewart means the champions are in front at the break.

CHANCE 47: The woodwork comes to the visitors rescue as Kirk Millar's curling effort, which had Gallagher beaten, clipped the crossbar.

CHANGE 48: Institute replace the injury Jamie Dunne with Conor Tourish.

GOAL 50: Linfield get a third as centre-back Ryan McGivern heads home from close range, after Daniel Kearns corner had picked out the defender.

CHANCE 52: The home side should have netted a fourth after Caoimhin Bonner's terrible pass only found Shayne Lavery, but with only Martin Gallagher to beat the striker dragged his shot wide.

CHANCE 59: Linfield Daniel Kearns picks up Caoimhin Bonner's header before seeing his 25 yard drive rattle Gallagher's right hand post.

CHANGES 61: Andy Waterworth and Stephen Fallon replace Kirk Millar and Bastien Hery.

CHANGE 62: Stephen Curry replaces Evan Tweed.

CHANCE 66: Linfield's Jordan Stewart, who scored a wonder goal in the first half, now has a contender for miss of the season, as the front man somehow fires wide with the goal at his mercy, after Daniel Kearns left wing cross had picked him out.

CHANGE 76: Lorcan Forde replaces Shayne Lavery.

CHANCE 78: Linfield really should have added a fourth as Jordan Stewart's teasing right wing cross found Andy Waterworth, but the substitute headed over from close range.

CHANCE 88: Institute's Joe McCready, who was impressive throughout, went close but his effort, which had keeper Rohan Ferguson beaten, came off the post.

CHANGE 89: Institute bring on Callum Moorhead for Gareth Brown.

Linfield: Ferguson, Casement, Callacher, McGivern, Clarke; Hery (Fallon 61), Mulgrew, Kearns; Millar (Waterworth 61), Lavery (Forde 76), Stewart. Subs not used: Larkin, Mitchell, Quinn, Moore.

Institute: Gallagher, McCauley, Bonner, D Curry, Dunne (Tourish 48); Tweed (S Curry 62), Foy, Grace, McLaughlin; Brown (Moorhead 89); McCready. Subs not used: Morrow, McIntyre, McBride, Wells

Referee: Tony Clarke (Dungannon).