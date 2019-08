Linfield striker Jordan Stewart admitted he didn't think his 35 yard wonder strike was going to get past Institute keeper Martin Gallagher.

The 24-year-old's goal five before half-time put the champions in front, after Joe McCready's early penalty was cancelled out by Linfield's Kirk Millar.

Linfield's Jordan Stewart celebrates against Institute. Picture by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

Stewart felt Institute taking the lead early on certainly was a bit of a wake up call for David Healy's side, but he also conceded that Linfield in the end ran out deserved 3-1 winners.