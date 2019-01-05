Lack lustre Institute knocked out of Irish Cup

Institute 0-2 Warrenpoint Town

WARRENPOINT Town eased into the Tennent’s Irish Cup sixth round, after comfortably seeing off in-form Institute, at the Brandywell.

Paddy McLaughlin’s side were second best for long periods, as Town in truth never really looked in danger of conceding, as defensively they looked solid throughout.

The home side made one change to their side with the much sought after Michael McCrudden dropping to the bench, as Jamie McIntyre came into the starting line-up.

As for Town, they gave debuts to goalkeeper Jared Thompson and defender Hernany Macedo Marques, while Joshua Lynch also started the tie.

The visitors went close to taking the lead on nine minutes but striker Alan O’Sullivan saw his curling 20 yard effort, sailed just over the crossbar.

Institute worked a super free-kick on 14 minutes as Aaron Harkin fooled everyone when his 25 yard free-kick wasn’t an effort on goal, but instead his clipped centre found Caoimhin Bonner at the back post, but the defender headed over from close range.

Paddy McLaughlin was forced into a change on 26 minutes as Ronan Doherty had to be replaced by Jake Morrow, after the midfielder picked up what looked like a hamstring problem.

Just on the half-hour mark a terrible back pass by Marques only found McIntyre, but with Town keeper Thompson off his line, the winger’s first time shot towards the unguarded goal from acute angle, flew well wide.

Moments later a super passing move by the visitors ended with O’Sullivan’s defensive splitting pass finding Seanan Foster, but the wing-back’s low drive was well kept out by Gallagher.

On 38 minutes McIntyre did well to skip away from Marques, but the winger’s close range strike was well kept by Thompson.

The deadlock was broken a minute later as the unfortunate Dean Curry headed Foster’s right wing cross into his own net.

Just after the hour mark, Town had a second goal rightfully ruled out as Foster’s close range strike flew past Gallagher, but with Francis McCaffrey standing in front of the 'Stute keeper, he correctly was adjudged offside and the goal was disallowed.

Institute went close to levelling things on 75 minutes, but substitute Morrow saw his left footed curler, which had Town keeper Thompson beaten, fizz just wide.

Town sealed the win four minutes from time as a poor Curry header fell to Philip Donnelly, who in turn race towards goal before feeding substitute Lee Duffy and he gleefully fired home from close range.

Institute: Gallagher, Jarvis, Bonner, D Curry; S Curry (Moorehead 61), Doherty (Morrow 26), Harkin, Wilson, McLaughlin; McIntyre (Brown 83), McCready.

Warrenpoint Town: Thompson, Foster, Hughes, Reilly, O’Sullivan (Duffy 78), McCaffrey, J Lynch (O’Connor 60), M Lynch (McGrandles 66), Wallace, Donnelly, Marques.

Referee: Arnold Hunter (Maguiresbridge).