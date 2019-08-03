John Quigg steps down as Institute manager

Institute have begun the search of their second manager in a matter of months after John Quigg stepped down from his role this morning.

This is a massive blow for Stute as the new Premiership season gets underway next Saturday, with the Waterside men taking one champions Linfield, at Windsor Park.

It's believed Quigg, who was manager for two Danske Bank Premiership games last season, told the Stute squad this morning before training, telling them of his decision to walk away.

The former Derry City youth coach - who only took over in April as Stute gaffer from Kevin Doherty, who was in interim charge after previous boss Paddy McLaughin left for Cliftonville in February - is thought to have been offered a coaching role elsewhere.