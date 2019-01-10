Joe McCready signs new Institute deal

Amid speculation that Michael McCrudden may leave, Institute received a boost at the weekend, with Joe McCready signing a 18 month contract extension, with the club.

The talented frontman has been in superb form in recent weeks, netting four goals in five league games during December. Indeed his partnership with December’s ‘Player of the Month’ McCrudden, was a major reason for Paddy McLaughlin’s side remaining unbeaten last month.

“Joe signed a new contract extension at the weekend and it has been well earned, as he has had to work his socks off to get it,” insisted McLaughlin.

“There were doubts about him in pre-season, and in the early part of the season, in terms of how he was going to fit with the way we play, but we made a few adjustments to the team recently and Joe has played a massive part in our recent success, so it was only right that was rewarded with a contract extension.”

The ’Stute boss also confirmed that striker Darren Henderson has been released by the club.

Despite being knocked out of the Tennent’s Irish Cup by Warrenpoint Town - ’Stute’s first defeat in a number of weeks - McLaughlin wants his players to refocus for Saturday’s home clash against Glentoran (KO 3pm).

“The league is our priority and we have known that from day one,” he stated.

“Cups are a nice distraction and every round you get through is a bonus because you are prioritising the league and trying to stay in it. That means a lot more to us than a cup run. Yes, we are disappointed after Saturday’s defeat but we’ll dust ourselves down as the league games are more important.”

’Stute go into the weekend encounter without Mark Scoltock and Ronan Doherty, but top scorer McCrudden should return.

“Ronan will probably be out for a few weeks,” added the Institute manager.

“Probably the intensity of our games recently has taken its toil on a lot of the players, not just Ronan, but obviously after doing his hamstring he’s going to be out for a few weeks and that’s a big blow for us.

“We are hopeful Michael will be back, we have had him in cotton wool all week, as he recovers from tonsillitis, so we’ll wait and see if he makes it.”