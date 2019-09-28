Institute win basement battle at Warrenpoint Town

Warrenpoint Town 1 Institute 3

Institute secured their first league victory of the season, as they came out on top in the basement battle, at Warrenpoint Town.

For bottom side Warrenpoint, the pressure is mounting on boss Stephen McDonnnell, as his side have now lost their opening eight games and conceded 29 goals in the league.

'Stute had striker Joe McCready to thank for the deserved victory, as the front man's first half brace sealed the points and his overall display alongside youngster Aaron McGurk, was top class.

While at the other end the back four of Graham Crown, Caoimhin Bonner, Conor Tourish and Dean Curry were solid, particularly in the second half, when they never let Town get back into the game.

McDonnell kept faith with that side which were minutes away from getting their first point at Glentoran, last week.

'Stute made one change to their side which loss narrowly at Cliftonville last week, with Bonner replacing Jamie Dunne and slotted back into the visitors back-line.

Institute were gifted the lead on 12 minutes as McCready's 25 yard strike was fumbled into the net by Town keeper Evan Moran.

Incredibly the visitors doubled their lead a minute later after another defensive mistake, this time skipper Daniel Wallace's header back to his keeper was far too short and McCready nipped in to calmly side foot home past Moran.

'Stute really should have ended the game as a contest on 17 minutes as another weak back pass by Anto Reilly found McCready, he rounded the out-rushing Moran, before cutting the ball back to Aidan McCauley, but the midfielder blasted wide from 12 yards.

Town pulled a goal back on 32 minutes as Matthew Lynch's left wing free-kick high into the 'Stute box found Wallace at the back post and his header somehow went past Stute keeper Paul Wells.

Minutes later Sean Connor's side regained their two goal advantage as McCauley's 25 yard strike took a big deflection off the diving Lynch and the ball flew into Moran's bottom left hand corner.

Town thought they had pulled another one back just before the hour mark as Emmett Bennett fired home from acute angle, but referee Jamie Robinson awarded a free-kick, after the left-back was adjusted to have handled the ball in the build up.

Striker McCready should have completed his hat-trick on 67 minutes when following a neat passing move, Aaron McGurk played in his strike partner, but with only Moran to beat, the front man was denied by the Town's keeper.

Neither side created much after McCready's glorious opportunity, as the visitors ran out comfortable and deserved winners.

Warrenpoint Town: Moran, White (Mullen 53), Bennett (Doyle 68), Reilly, O'Sullivan, Forde (Prendergast HT), Lynch, Watters, Scannell, Wallace, Donnelly.

Institute: Wells, Crown, Bonner, Tourish, Curry; McNamee (McIntyre 82), McCauley, Grace, Burke (Brown 60); McCready (McLaughlin 85), McGurk.

Referee: Jamie Robinson (Lurgan).