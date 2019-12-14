Institute suffer another heavy loss to Glenavon

Institute 1, Glenavon 4

It was a case of déjà vu, as Glenavon easily blew Institute away, this time at a rain swept, Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Only a few weeks ago when the sides last met Gary Hamilton's side raced into a 3-0 lead at the break, at Mourneview Park and they did the same this afternoon.

Goals from Andrew Hall, James Singleton and Andrew Doyle saw them cruise into the interval with the points already wrapped up and with the game already over as a contest Josh Daniels capped off a fine display late in the game, with a stunning goal.

Institute made three changes to their team that loss on the road at Carrick Rangers last weekend. Ryan Morrow, Jack Bradley and Aaron McGurk all started, with Stephen Curry dropping to the bench and Dean Curry and Conor Tourish missed out through suspension.

As for the Lurgan Blues they made four changes from the team which defeated Niall Currie's side in mid-week, with Doyle, Hall, Robert Garrett and Conor McCloskey all coming into the starting line-up.

The visitors took the lead after just two minutes after a goalkeeping mistake by Rory Brown.

The young net-minder raced off his line as Daniels went clear down the left, the ex-Derry City man easily crossed the ball to Hall, who bundled the ball into the unguarded net, despite Colm McLaughlin’s sliding challenge.

After that terrible start, the Waterside men, had a great chance to level things, as Gareth Brown released strike partner McGurk, but the teenager's right footed strike was easily saved by Jonathan Tuffey.

On 18 minutes Brown made up for his earlier mistake, as the 'Stute keeper's right boot kept out Conor McCloskey's well hit drive, after the front man had easily got away from Graham Crown, to create the chance.

Soon after Hall should have grabbed his second on the day when another quick counter attack ended with the winger blasting over from 10 yards, after Rhys Marshall had created the opening.

Just before the half-hour mark Glenavon were inches away from doubling their lead as Murray found some space inside the six yard box, but his shot on the angle was saved by a diving Brown.

Gary Hamilton's men deservedly grabbed a second on 35 minutes as Hall's right wing free-kick was turned into his own net by the unfortunate Jack Bradley, despite Brown's best attempts at trying to keep the ball.

The encounter was over as a contest five minutes later as Singleton's right wing corner to the back post, was headed home by centre-back Andrew Doyle.

'Stute made a double change at the break, as they looked to try and get back into the game with Jamie Dunne and Cormac Burke coming on, to replace Bradley and McGurk.

The home side should have pulled a goal back on 48 minutes after Gareth Brown skipped around Tuffey, but his shot was blocked on the line by Glenavon defender Daniel Larmour.

Brown had to make another save on 68 minutes as Caolan Marron broke into the 'Stute box, before seeing his drive parried away by the keeper.

The woodwork denied Glenavon on 80 minutes as Singleton broke clear, but his drive, which had Brown beaten, clipped the crossbar.

Seven minutes later Glenavon added a fourth, as Daniels scored a stunning goal, cutting in from the left before his 25 yard curling effort flew high into Brown's top left hand corner.

In stoppage time, ’Stute scored a consolation goal, as substitute Jamie Dunne side footed home from close range, after Cormac Burke’s initial long range pile driver, which had Tuffey beaten, had come back off the bar.

Institute: R Brown, R Morrow, Crown, Leppard, McLaughlin; Bradley (Dunne HT), McCauley, Tweed, McNamee (J Morrow 58); G Brown, McGurk (Burke HT).

Glenavon: Tuffey, Larmour, Doyle (Beggs 75), Marron, Daniels, Marshall (Barr 81), Hall, McCloskey, Murray (Jenkins 60), Singleton, Garrett.

Referee: Jamie Robinson.