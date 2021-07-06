Institute start 2021/22 season on the road

'Stute's first home game at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, takes place on Tuesday, August 10th with Ballyclare Comrades making the trip to the North West

Sean Connor's side are on the road on Monday, December 27th when they take on Queens University at The Dub, while Newry City travel to the Brandywell on Saturday, January 1st 2022 and they finish their campaign before the split at Knockbreda, on Saturday March 26th

An eagerly anticipated Championship season will be too tight to call in the race for promotion to the top-flight, as the second-tier resumes after a 16-month hiatus.

The NIFL Championship format returns to the 38 game season structure and in mirroring the Danske Bank Premiership the league will split into two sections following matchday 33 for the remaining five matches.

It’s one up and one down automatically with promotion and relegation playoffs in store for the teams in second and eleventh respectively, come May.

The opening game week is only five weeks away and it kicks off a busy month of action with five rounds of NIFL Championship matches coming thick and fast in August.