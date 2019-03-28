Institute's Ronan Doherty suspended for eight weeks

Institute's Ronan Doherty has been handed an eight week suspension after being found guilty of breaking IFA regulations covering gambling on matches.

The talented midfielder was charged with bringing the game into disrepute under Article 17 AOA after he admitted placing a bet on Institute's recent game against Ballymena United, which David Jeffrey's side won 2-1 at the Brandywell on Saturday February 9.

The club did not contest the charge and the IFA Disciplinary Committee took into account the early admission and remorse of the player along with the club’s conduct in immediately suspending Mr Doherty and decided to issue him with an eight week suspension.

The suspension was backdated to 9 February, the last time the player played, meaning he is available week commencing Monday, 8 April 2019.

The player was also directed to donate his 140 euro winnings to a charity of his choice, which Institute FC will oversee.