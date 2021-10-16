Institute lack cutting edge as Newry City easily claim Brandywell victory

Newry City centre-back John Boyle clears his lines as Institute's Brendan McLaughlin challenges. Picture by George Sweeney

Despite taking an early lead, Institute suffered back to back defeats for the first time under Brian Donaghey's stewardship, as Newry City, deservedly claimed the victory, at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Brendan McLaughlin's early goal was cancelled out by Stephen Lawless and James Teelan's goals, as Darren Mullen's side sit just two points behind leaders Ards and in truth they should have won by a bigger margin this afternoon.

The Drumahoe men never really threatened and lacked a cutting edge up front and but for some goal line clearances and good saves by veteran goalkeeper John Connolly, they would have conceded a lot more goals.

The home side took the lead on seven minutes in sublime fashion as Jamie Dunne's clever pass found McLaughlin, who's first touch took him into the penalty and September's Player of the Month, made no mistake, calmly clipping the ball over Newry keeper Steven Maguire.

Just after the half-hour mark City, who were dominating for long periods, should have levelled things but Lawless' 20 yard strike, which had Connolly beaten, fizzed just past the keeper's left hand post.

Newry levelled things on 44 minutes in somewhat fortunate circumstances as Ryan McGivern's low long range pile driver hit team-mate Lawless inside the penalty box and the loose ball fell perfectly for the midfielder, he skipped around Joel Bradley Walsh, before firing home from close range.

On 51 minutes another McGivern long ball over the top caught out Leppard and released Teelan, the young winger toe poked the ball past the out-rushing Connolly, but the alert Walsh got back to boot the ball off the line.

The woodwork came to 'Stute's rescue minutes later as they failed to properly clear their lines and they were fortunate when Daniel Hughes' side footed effort from the edge of the box, which had beaten Connolly, rattled off the post.

Newry deservedly took the lead and scored what turned out to the winner in superb fashion as the always dangerous Teelan, finished off a neat move, by firing high into Connolly's top right hand corner, giving the keeper no chance.

On 66 minutes the visitors were inches away from adding a third goal, as McGivern's close range strike through a host of players, flew past Connolly, but was cleared off the line by Conor Quigley.

Connolly had to make a big save moments later this time diving to his left to keep out Daniel Hughes' curling effort, which was destined for the top corner.

In the closing stages McLaughlin had a good half chance to level things, but his curling 25 yard effort, sailed just over the bar.

Institute: John Connolly, Rhys McDermott, Joel Bradley Walsh, Shaun Leppard, Conor Quigley; Oran Brogan (Jack Millar70), Patrick McLaughlin (Joel Gorman78), Aidan McCauley, Jamie Dunne (Joshua Busteed 60), Brendan McLaughlin, Aaron McGurk.

Newry City: Steven Maguire, Darren King, Ryan McGivern, John Boyle, Francis Brennan, Declan Carville (Thomas Lockhart 70), Daniel Hughes, James Teelan, John McGovern, Stephen Moan, Stephen Lawless (Mark Kelly 70).