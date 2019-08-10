Institute is Niall’s saving Grace

Midfielder Niall Grace admits Institute players must put the shock of John Quigg’s departure behind them and just focus on tomorrow’s league opener at Linfield.

The Creggan man, who rejoined the club after a season at Glenavon, feels this squad need to regroup and try to ensure ’Stute have another good season after what turned out to be a successful 2018/19 campaign.

“Look, John going was a massive shock to all of us and we are obviously sorry to see him go, but we can’t dwell on that as we have to get on with things,” he insisted.

“Hopefully the club can get a new man in place soon, but that’s nothing to do with us, we as a squad just need to keep working hard and prepare for the Linfield game.

The 26-year-old, believes that ‘Stute’s game at Windsor Park against the champions is somewhat of free-hit for the Waterside men, and to try ensure ’Stute have another good season after what turned out to be a successful 2018/19 campaign.

Grace also believes that the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium needs to be used to their advantage once again this season

“Obviously last year maybe sides were a wee bit surprised with us trying to play out from the back and trying to play football the right way,” he added.

“We know it was a great season but that’s forgotten about now, it’s a new season and we have to start fresh,” he added.

“We have a change of personnel squad wise and obviously we have lost big players in Mickey McCrudden and Ronan Doherty, so there’s boys there now who have to try and fill those gaps and just try to step up to the mark.

“A lot of people in the team, it’s their first season in the Irish League, so it’s going to be a big challenge for them, but they are good enough and they are showing that in training and in the pre-season matches and everyone is buzzing for it now.

“Maybe this season teams and players will know what to expect in terms of the size of the Brandywell pitch, because it is massive. It’s probably one of the biggest in the league and it’s a good surface where we’re going to try and play football.

“Last year they had some great results at home, obviously the Cliftonville game stands out, but this year we just want to kick-on again and we have to try and make it a fortress again this season.”

The ex-Glenavon man, who is currently working in Belfast and is travelling back for ’Stute training, knows he has extra responsible this season as he’s one of the more experienced members of the squad.

“Last season for me was a wee bit mixed, as I played for both Glenavon and then Cliftonville on-loan, but now I’m back at ’Stute, I’m just hoping to get a good run of games under my belt and play more regularly this season,” he confirmed.

“I obviously had a great season the year we won the Championship and I really enjoyed it, so I’m just looking to start again and try to kick-on from day one.”

One man who has really impressed Grace since his return, as been Coleraine target Aaron Jarvis, a player who was only starting out on his senior career and only featuring a few games during Kevin Deery’s time as manager.

“I have come in with a bit more experience and to be honest when we were in the Championship, Jarvy was just coming through the ranks,” he said.

“In the last year Jarvy has become more of a regular and even since I have come in and seen him during training sessions and pre-season games I have been surprised at how well he has come on.

“He has just improved so much, he has also grew into the team now and he’s a massive player for us.

“So hopefully me and him can have a good partnership in the middle.”