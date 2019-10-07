Institute host H&W Welders in League Cup tonight

Institute manager Sean Connor is hoping he won’t have to make too many personnel changes for tonight’s Bet McLean League Cup home tie against H&W Welders (7.45pm).

The Belfast men, who suffered a heavy 4-1 loss at Loughgall last weekend, are struggling this season in the Bluefin Sport Championship but Connor isn’t taking anything for granted this evening.

“To be honest I would love not to have to make too many changes for Tuesday night but I might have to because of a couple of knocks,” he stated.

“I think what we need now is to keep this form going, keep the consistency going and that’s difficult if you keep changing your team, so we’ll try and make as few changes as possible.”

While Connor stressed that moving away from the Premiership’s relegation zone is his number one priority, he believes a League Cup run could help his squad.

“As I said earlier, we need to keep winning football matches,” he insisted.

“Whether that’s in the cup or the league, it doesn’t matter, because winning is a good habit to get into as it breeds confidence.

“It also breeds into the players what we are trying to do here so, yeah, a cup run would be very, very important.”

Defender Colm McLaughlin may start against the Welders after returning at the weekend from a recent shoulder injury while one man who has shone in recent weeks for ’Stute is midfielder Aidan McCauley who could feature this evening.

“McCauley was fantastic (against Ballymena United). He’s blossoming with the responsibility. He gets about the pitch and can also play when he gets the ball down,” he added.