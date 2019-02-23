Institute easily see off Dungannon Swifts

Institute 2-0 Dungannon Swifts

INSTITUTE’S old swagger came out in abundance in this comfortable win over in-form Dungannon Swifts.

Jamie Dunne and Joe McCready netted the goals and the only disappointing aspect to the encounter at the Ryan McBride Stadium, was the fact that Stute didn’t win by a bigger margin.

Midfield trio of Tommy McBride, Ronan Wilson and Ronan Doherty ran the show throughout, in fact Swifts manager Kris Lindsay felt that Doherty was the best player on the pitch and who am I to argue.

Institute made two changes to their team which secured an impressive victory at Ards last week with Stephen Curry and McBride coming in for Gareth Brown, who dropped to the bench, and Dean Curry missed out through suspension.

For the visitors, who went into the game with fives wins from their last six games, they to made two changes from the side which fought back to see off Warrenpoint Town last Friday night, as Douglas Wilson and Grant Hutchinson came into the starting eleven.

The home side had a good chance to take an early third minute lead as Wilson’s defensive splitting pass in behind Alan Teggart released Jamie McIntyre, but his tame right footed effort was saved by Swifts keeper Alex Moore.

Soon after Wilson went close himself but his 20 yard shot on the turn, flew just over, then McCready, saw his curling strike, which had Moore beaten, fizz just wide.

Institute continued to put the pressure on and they deservedly went in front on 15 minutes as Dunne’s clever one-two with McCready, ended with the left-back calmly steering the ball home past Moore.

The home side should have added a second moments later as Swifts failed to clear their lines properly, but Aaron Jarvis blasted over when well placed inside the box.

Just after the half-hour mark McCready had a good chance, but his left footed strike, which had Moore scrambling, flew wide.

Swifts’ first chance of the match came moments later but Daniel Hughes’ close range header was easily gathered by Stute keeper Marty Gallagher.

On 40 minutes Wilson should have done better, but the midfielder dragged his close range shot well wide.

Swifts, who made a change at the break with Kris Lowe coming on for Douglas Wilson, started to come more into the game and went close to equalising on 60 minutes but Hughes failed to really test Gallagher, after Paul McElroy’s cross had picked him out.

Soon after Hughes should have scored but he blazed over from close range after McElroy’s centre had picked him out inside the six yard box.

Some neat and quick passing by the visitors ended with McElroy’s shot on the turn from around the penalty spot, hit Gallagher’s side netting.

On 75 minutes a super defensive splitting pass by Doherty released Wilson and just as he pulled the trigger, a back-tracking Jarlath O’Rourke blocked well.

Six minutes later the home side deservedly wrapped the points up as Ryan Morrow’s clever through ball picked out McCready, who showed super strength to hold off Jake Dykes, before blasting home past Moore.

Institute: Gallagher, Morrow, Jarvis, McLaughlin, Dunne; McBride, Doherty, Wilson; McIntyre (Brown 92), McCready (Smith 87), Curry (Moorehead 68).



Dungannon Swifts: Moore, Dykes, Wilson (Lowe HT), Clucas, Hughes, McElroy, Teggart, O’Rourke, Patton, Hutchinson, Campbell.

Referee: Andrew Davey