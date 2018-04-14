Institute cruise to Lakeview Park win

Loughgall 1-3 Institute

Institute took a massive step closer towards winning the Bluefin Sport Championship, as they cruised to victory at Loughgall.

Michael McCrudden's first half header was added to by Niall Grace's second half brace and although Gary Liggett netted a consolation goal in stoppage time, Paddy McLaughlin's side moved four points clear at the top of the table.

The win means the Waterside men are just two victorious away from clinching the title.

Institute slowly started to dominate during the mid-way point of the half with youngster Callum Moorehead a constant threat down the right wing.

The visitors' left-winger Jamie Dunne had the first effort at goal on 22 minutes as his low drive was saved by Loughgall keeper Gareth Buchanan and Mark Scoltock's follow-up effort was deflected onto the bar.

The deadlock was broke on 33 minutes as a good move down the left ended with Eamonn Seydak's cut-back finding Grace, his close range header hit the bar and McCrudden was on hand to head home the loose ball.

Two minutes later a tremendous cross field pass by Seydak released McCrudden, who after taking a super first touch, blasted over with only Buchanan to beat.

Moments later more good play by Moorehead ended with his right wing centre finding McCrudden at the near post, but his glancing header flashed just wide.

Just before the break a quickly taken throw-in by Moorehead released Aaron Jarvis down the right, he cut inside before seeing his low drive saved by Buchanan.

Institute doubled their advantage on 64 minutes as Grace was on hand to blast home, after goalkeeper Buchanan terrible punch fell perfectly to the midfielder inside the six yard box.

Soon after Grace netted a second in super fashion, as he picked his spot from 25 yards out, calmly curling the ball low into Buchanan's bottom right hand corner.

After Grace's goal neither side looked like scoring, as the Drumahoe men ran out comfortable winners, however Loughgall striker Gary Liggett netted a consolation goal in stoppage time.

Loughgall: Buchannon, Neill, Rea, Montgomery, Stewart, McMaster, McConnell (Ferris 60), Ferguson, Liggett, McDowell (Mullen 60), Hoey.

Institute: Gallagher, R Morrow, Scoltock, D Curry, Seydak; Harkin, Jarvis (J Morrow 77), Grace; Moorehead (Wilson 72), McCrudden, Dunne (Brown 68).