Institute closing in on striker

Institute manager Paddy McLaughlin will hold talks with striker Darren Henderson after tomorrow’s final friendly against Derry City (KO 2pm).

The former Coleraine front man played in Tuesday night’s 2-1 win at Dergview and McLaughlin is keen to add the experience striker to his young squad.

“Whenever I heard Darren might have been available I invited him in to play against Dergview to see how he would get on,” stated McLaughlin.

“It was a game for him to take a look at us and for us to take a look at him and I felt he did well.

“He has played in the Irish League for a long time and has played with some big clubs in Glentoran, Ballymena United and Coleraine. He has a good track record for scoring goals at big clubs and showed that other night because he looked lively.

“I played with Darren at Coleraine and you always keep in touch with players that you played with and he’s no different. In fact he was one of the first people that congratulated us whenever we won the league.

“We’ll see how he gets on tomorrow against Derry. Then I’ll be looking to sit down and have a chat with him and then we’ll see.”

McLaughlin, whose side have defeated Bluefin Sport Championship sides Ballinmallard United, Limavady United and Dergview in pre-season, feels tomorrow’s test against the Candy Stripes in the Billy Kee Memorial Cup at the Brandywell (KO 2pm) is the perfect way to prepare for the new season.

“Our pre-season fixtures come to a conclusion after we play Derry City and it’s not a bad way to finish,” he added.

“Derry have a quality squad and I know they have a game on Friday night but they’ll still have a strong squad to face us and then it gives us a week to prepare for the first game of the season against Newry City.

“I’m delighted with how pre-season has gone so we will wrap up Saturday’s fixture and then start to work on the Newry game.”

The ’Stute boss wants his players to express themselves and get use to the ‘new home’ for this season, starting tomorrow.

“It’s great for us to have such a facility that we can call home, even though it might only be temporary,” he explained.

“Look, to have the Brandywell as our home is brilliant for the boys and the club. A lot of natural fans across the city will probably come to more games as it will be easier to get to than what it might have been in the past, getting out to Drumahoe.

“Going to the Brandywell does open it up for hopefully more support to come in and give the boys a lift so until the club gets back on its feet and gets a new permanent ground, we need to be delighted to be playing in one of the best new venues in Northern Ireland. Anyone who has been there will not tell you any different, the 3G pitch and the new Mark Farren Stand are as good as you’ll get in the North.”