Institute close in on Premiership promotion

H&W Welders 1-2 Institute

Institute are one victory away from securing promotion back to the Danske Bank Premiership.

Paddy McLaughlin's side had to come from behind to see off ten men Harland & Wolff Welders, at Tillysburn.

Centre-back Mark Scoltock was 'Stute's match winner, heading home on 79 minutes, after Michael McCrudden's penalty had cancelled out Scott McMillan's opener.

Institute went close to taking a second minute lead but Niall Grace's low drive from just inside the box was superbly tipped around his right hand post by Welders keeper Ben McCauley.

The Welders were rightfully reduced to ten men on 17 minutes as David Rainey was shown a straight red card following a terrible challenge on Ryan Morrow.

The visitors dominated things after the dismissal but they only had long range efforts from Grace and McCrudden, which McCauley gathered easily, as the first half ended scoreless.

The woodwork came to the home side's rescue on 51 minutes as McCrudden broke the offside trap, but from a tight angle his strike clipped the crossbar.

Incredibly the home side took the lead on 63 minutes from a set-piece as Scott McMillan turned the ball home from close range after 'Stute failed to deal with Craig Harris' left wing corner.

Institute were rightfully awarded a penalty on 69 minutes after Callum Moorehead was upended inside the box by McCauley.

After both players received treatment, McCrudden stepped up and blasted home the resulting spot-kick, high into McCauley's top right hand corner.

Institute were denied by the woodwork for a second time on 70 minutes as McCrudden played in an over lapping Morrow, but the right-back's drive came back off the bar.

Moments later the Waterside men scored what turned out to be the winner as Aaron Harkin's right wing corner found an unmarked Scoltock and the big centre-back headed home.

H&W Welders: McCauley, Spence, Armstrong, McMillan, Malone, Harris, Gwiazda, Deans, Graham, Arthurs, Rainey.

Institute: Gallagher, R Morrow, Scoltock, D Curry, Seydak; Harkin, Grace, Wilson; Moorehead, McCrudden, S Curry (Dunne 56 Boyle 88).