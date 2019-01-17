Institute boss wants to be on the front foot

With the Michael McCrudden transfer saga continuing, Institute boss Paddy McLaughlin wants his players to focus on Saturday’s trip to Warrenpoint Town (KO 3pm).

McLaughlin wants his side to return their 2018 form, especially their December form when his side went unbeaten for five games.

“We finished the calendar year really strongly. December was a great month for us but January hasn’t got off to a good start for us,” he stated.

“We have had two defeats so it’s important that we get back to scoring goals first and foremost, and get back to playing well, because I think those two run side by side.

“We haven’t been playing well in our last two games but we haven’t been able to score goals, so it’s most important we get back to playing well and applying our attacking football on the front foot. That has served us well this season and hopefully that will help change our fortunes in terms of results.”

In their last four games ’Stute have conceded eight goals and as a former defender himself, McLaughlin wants his whole team to defend throughout the 90 minutes at Milltown.

“Clean-sheets are important for any team and we are no different,” he explained.

“For any team to do well you have to be seen to be not giving much away and not needing to score three or four goals to win a game. Clean-sheets are crucial to that and away from home, they are harder to come by.

“Being away from home, you are always going to be up against it but we have full belief in whomever plays at the back for u. They will be more than capable of keeping a clean-sheet on Saturday.

“We know it’s going to be tough going but a clean sheet has to be one of our targets.”

’Stute make the trip to Warrenpoint with midfielder Ronan Doherty extremely doubtful with a hamstring problem, which lead to him having to be replaced against Glentoran, last weekend.