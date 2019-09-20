Institute boss Sean Connor wants to tighten up defensively

Sean Connor admitted he was delighted to back out on the training pitch this week as he prepares his Institute side for tomorrow’s encounter at Cliftonville.

Connor, who knows his side travel to Solitude as huge underdogs in search of their first victory of the season, wants to tighten things at the back after ’Stute have conceded 14 goals in their last three league outings.

“To be honest, I’m actually delighted to back on the coaching field and working with senior players again. It’s given me a buzz. Hopefully it has also given the players a buzz and that was really, really good,” he stated.

“What we have to do now, is tell the players that it’s a fresh start for all of them. We need to and see how we can apply ourselves against this type of opposition week in, week out.

“The first victory is important, as any manager would tell you, but we under no illusions about where we are in the league but I think if we can go to Cliftonville and put in a performance that shows that we have made a bit of progression in the number of days, then that’s a start.

“We have to stop conceding the number of goals that we have conceded in the last couple of games.

“It is small steps for us. We aren’t just going to go up there and roll over to Cliftonville, that’s not going to happen.”

Connor believes alongside his back-room team, he needs to guide the squad over the next few weeks as they aim to start trying to move up the Danske Bank Premiership table.

“As I said, I have enjoyed being back on the training pitch and there are some really good boys there,” he said.

“The likes of Sean and Emmett Friars, Paul McLaughlin and Mark Scoltock - they really, really, good lads and what we have got to do now is try to get a wee bit of focus, organisation, leadership and direction and hopefully we can start picking up points, then turn those points into wins and move up the table.”

The ex-Cliftonville, Dundalk and Bohemians manager is hopeful that centre-back Caoimhin Bonner returns from a groin injury.

“I’m hoping that Caoimhin will be back and while we have one or two knocks, we’ll give everyone right up to the last minute on Saturday, to prove their fitness,” he added.

“Listen, we are going up against one of the top clubs in the league and probably one of the top clubs in Ireland, in terms of their history and infrastructure and the success they have had over the last lot of years, so I’m under no illusion the difficult of the task."