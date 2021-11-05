Institute boss Brian Donaghey using opening day loss at Dergview as motivation

Institute manager Brian Donaghey.

Donaghey says he also wants that defeat to be used as a yardstick of how far his new look side has progressed as they try to immediately bounce back from Tuesday evening’s 4-0 defeat at Ballinamallard.

“I was at the very first game of the season when it was a 5-0 rout. I think Institute’s squad on that particular day was decimated by injuries and while we have a few injury problems now, it’s nowhere near as bad as it was on the opening day,” confirmed Donaghey.

“Losing your opening game 5-0, it’s going to hurt but some of the boys are going to get their opportunity to put things right on Saturday.

“Dergview were one of the teams that I sort of targeted to be in and around and, to be fair to them, they have had a rough patch but come out the other end by winning three games on the bounce. They have beaten good teams along the way, most noticeably Newry City away, so we know it’s going to be tough but every game is tough in this league.

“However I’ll be stressing to the players that they need to make up for that opening day defeat and also use it as a yardstick to see how far we have come as a team since that loss.”

Tommy Canning’s side have won their last three games, something which hasn’t gone unnoticed by Donaghey but he believes as both sets of players know each other well they’ll want to ensure they have bragging rights at the end of tomorrow’s encounter.

“Dergview have won their last three and Tommy has assembled a good squad there but to be honest it’s a game that I feel we can get something from,” he insisted.

“We are at home and I think if we get close to our strongest starting 11 then we’ll be a match for any of the teams, which we proved a few weeks back.

“Listen, I’m not overly worried about the game because it will take care of itself given the fact that a lot of the players are very familiar with each other. There’s a lot of Derry and Donegal based lads playing for Tommy.”

The ’Stute head coach confirmed that defender Conor Quigley is continuing to receive treatment and a doubt for tomorrow but said striker Aaron McGurk should be available after overcoming a groin problem. Donaghey did however admit he would give anything for a goal poacher, after watching his side fail to take chances their last two games.

“That’s why goalscorers get the most money, they set you apart,” he stated.

“Last week we should have been 2-0 up against Annagh. Liam Walsh had three different attempts and their keeper made three saves in the space of five seconds. He shouldn’t have had to make one save because the ball should have been in the net. Benny (McLaughlin) missed a chance in the 95th minute to win the game and you would put your house on him the way he has been playing but he has hit a bit of a sticky patch over the last few weeks.